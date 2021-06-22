The All-Southwestern Conference teams have been announced for the 2021 spring/summer season.
BOYS
The All-Conference baseball team was led by six Edwardsville Tigers on the first team All-SWC. The Tigers on the first team are Quinn Weber, Rogelio Berumen, Grant Huebner, Spencer Stearns, Hayden Moore, and Evan Funkhouser.
Two O’Fallon Panthers were named first team all-conference: Ethan Crouse and Kellen Scruggs.
Alton senior Jackson Brooks made first team All-Conference. Three other Redbirds were named to the third team all-conference for baseball — James Vambaketes, Owen Macias, and Jayden Diaz.
In boys tennis, the Alton High doubles team of Xavier Carter and Parker Mayhew made the second team all-Southwestern Conference squad. Mayhew also received one of the sportsmanship awards for boys tennis.
In boys wrestling, two Redbird wrestlers made first team All-SWC — Damien Jones (195 pounds) and Joab Tobin (220 pounds). Alton’s Deontae Forest (138) made second team. Some other Redbird wrestlers made third team all-conference: Aslan Merioles (120), Yaveion Freeman (132), Will Harris (145), Joey Bowman (152), Lawson Bruce (182).
In boys volleyball, Alton’s Dakota Mikkelsen made third team all-conference.
GIRLS
Three Alton Redbirds have been named to the softball first team all-Southwestern Conference squad. Seniors Alyson Haegele and Lynna Fischer, along with junior Emma Kiger, were on the first team.
Senior Olivia Ducey was second team all-conference for softball. The third team included Redbirds’ Alissa Sauls and Audrey Evola.
In girls soccer, Alton senior Sydney Brunaugh was named first team all-conference. The second team included Alton’s Emily Baker and Amy Pattan. The third team included Addison Miller and Kennedy Stephens of the Alton Lady Redbirds.