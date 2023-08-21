Just days before the start of the prep football season, Alton High School head coach David Parker has resigned to take an administrative position in the Normandy School District. Alton football had a record of 1-and-8 in the 2022 fall season.
-0-
Alton Assistant Coach Cody Markle will take over as the interim head coach for the 2023 fall football season.
The 24-year old Markle is a 2017 graduate of Alton HS. He has been the offensive coordinator for the Redbirds football squad for the last two seasons.
-0-
Alton HS Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick said in a statement:
"This situation created by the surprise resignation of Coach Parker is definitely not ideal with the timing of the opening, but AHS will do everything in its power to offer the support to Coach Markle and the entire Redbird football staff and players."
"Coach Markle has been running our offense the past 2 seasons as our Offensive Coordinator so he had an integral part in preparing our kids each week as well as in-game coaching.
Our entire football coaching staff has been very involved all summer preparing our student-athletes as well as the past 2 weeks of practice. The staff works very well together and are focusing on the kids."
-0-