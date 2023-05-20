The 1A boys sectional tennis finals are today…hosted by Marquette Catholic at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.
-0-
Singles
Stetson Isringhausen from Marquette will take on Joe Cass of Triad in one semifinal today. The other single semifinal will have Jake Stewart of Triad take on Patrick Noble of Waterloo.
In the doubles semifinals…
Marc Froidcouer and Dillion Henderson of Triad will take on Grant Flemming and Will Lindsco of Highland. The other semifinal has Ethan Stewart and Andrew Carter from Triad against Wyatt Jurgensmeyer and Nate Gettinger of Mascoutah.
-0-
The 2A sectional is taking place at Edwardsville High School today with players from Edwardsville, Belleville East, and O’Fallon still alive in singles and doubles competition.