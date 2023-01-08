The Alton Redbirds finished 7th in the 18-team Newbill Varsity Tournament at Geneva High School.
Individual results:
113 - 8th Place - Caleb Christner of Alton
120 - 4th Place - Aslan Merioles of Alton
126 - 1st Place - William Harris of Alton
132 - 8th Place - Marshall Skelton of Alton
138 - 5th Place - Chris Jones of Alton
145 - 3rd Place - Yaveion Freeman of Alton
152 - 4th Place - Antoine Phillips of Alton
195 - 3rd Place - Shane Scott of Alton
285 - 5th Place - Jaxon Sheets of Alton
Litchfield 17th, Roxana 19th at the 59th Annual Lyle King Wrestling Invitational.
Individual results:
106 - 7th Place - Vinny Moore of Litchfield
113 - 1st Place - Alex Powell of Litchfield
120 - 6th Place - Lleyton cobine of Roxana
126 - 8th Place - Braxton Kieffer of Litchfield
138 - 8th Place - Lyndon Thies of Roxana
195 - 8th Place - Tristan Staggs of Litchfield
220 - 4th Place - James Herring of Roxana