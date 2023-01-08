WRESTLING: Caleb Tyus wrestles for state title

The Alton Redbirds finished 7th in the 18-team Newbill Varsity Tournament at Geneva High School.

Individual results:

113 - 8th Place - Caleb Christner of Alton

120 - 4th Place - Aslan Merioles of Alton

126 - 1st Place - William Harris of Alton

132 - 8th Place - Marshall Skelton of Alton

138 - 5th Place - Chris Jones of Alton

145 - 3rd Place - Yaveion Freeman of Alton

152 - 4th Place - Antoine Phillips of Alton

195 - 3rd Place - Shane Scott of Alton

285 - 5th Place - Jaxon Sheets of Alton

Litchfield 17th, Roxana 19th at the 59th Annual Lyle King Wrestling Invitational.

Individual results:

106 - 7th Place - Vinny Moore of Litchfield

113 - 1st Place - Alex Powell of Litchfield

120 - 6th Place - Lleyton cobine of Roxana

126 - 8th Place - Braxton Kieffer of Litchfield

138 - 8th Place - Lyndon Thies of Roxana

195 - 8th Place - Tristan Staggs of Litchfield

220 - 4th Place - James Herring of Roxana