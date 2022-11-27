Alton Tip-Off Classic Tournament
Confluence Prep 75 Carnahan 60 (7th place)
Light For Life 48 Jennings38 (5th place)
Alton 55 O'Fallon 75 (3rd place)
Belleville East 59 SLU High 25 (1st place)
Alton's Alex Macias and Byron Stampley Jr. made All-Tournament Team
Roxana Hoopsgiving Tourney
North Greene 26 Maryville Christian 41 (11th place)
Roxana 50 Southwestern 32 (9th place)
Chris Walleck scored 18 points; Ashton Noble had 12 points for Roxana. Ian Brantley and Ryan Lowis each scored eight points for Southwestern.
Civic Memorial 62 East Alton Wood River 57 (7th place)
Jerseyville 46 Carbondale 55 (5th place)
Alton Marquette 63 Freeburg 55 (3rd place)
Braden Kline Marquette with 18 points; Kendall Lavender scored 15 points; Jack Spain added 14 points Parker Macias scored 11.
Centralia 48 Gateway Legacy 41 (1st place)
ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM
- Cruz Harlan – Centralia
- Samuel Hincapie – Gateway Legacy Christian
- DeCarl Payne – Carbondale
- Sam Buckley – Civic Memorial
- Hernan Cortes – Gateway Legacy Christian
- Daryle Jones – Centralia
- Devon Green – Wood River
- Jaxson Brunaugh – Jerseyville
- Caleb Weber – Freeburg
- Dustyn Collins – Centralia
- Braden Kline – Marquette Catholic