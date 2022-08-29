volleyball4.jpg

Roxana Volleyball Invitational

-0-

The 13th annual Lady Shells Volleyball Invitational tournament wrapped up on championship Saturday (8/27).  The host Roxana Lady Shells won the tourney title beating Calhoun & Valmeyer in the finals. 

-0-

Championship Saturday (8/27) - Team standings

1) Roxana

2) Valmeyer

3) Calhoun

4) Marquette

5) Civic Memorial

6) Jerseyville

7) Auburn

8) Father McGivney

9) Carrollton

10) Gillespie

11) Greenfield

12) Granite City

13) Southwestern

14) EAWR

15) Mt. Olive

16) Dupo

-0-

2022 All-Tournament Team @ Roxana VB Invitational 

MVP - CJ Ross (Roxana)

Roxana - Kaylyn Dixon, Lily Daugherty

Valmeyer - Markee Voelker, Jayna Kreckel

Calhoun - Delani Klaas, Kate Zipprich

Civic Memorial - Meredith Brueckner

Jerseyville - Kari Krueger

Carrollton - Lauren Flowers

Marquette - Kylie Murray

-0-

Pool play (MON)

Marquette (3-0) defeated Jerseyville, Greenfield, Mt. Olive

Roxana (3-0) defeated Father McGivney, Dupo, Granite City

Father McGivney and Jerseyville both went 2-and-1 in pool play Monday night.  Greenfield and Granite City finished pool play at 1-and-2, while Dupo and Mt. Olive were winless (0-3).   

-0-

Pool play (TUE)

Calhoun (3-0), Valmeyer (3-0)

Civic Memorial (2-1), Auburn (2-1) 

Gillespie (1-2), Carrollton (1-2)

EAWR (0-3), Southwestern (0-3)

-0-

Roxana volleyball head coach Andrea Keller:

keller1.mp3

Marquette volleyball head coach Sue Heinz:

heinz1.mp3

-0-