Roxana Volleyball Invitational
-0-
The 13th annual Lady Shells Volleyball Invitational tournament wrapped up on championship Saturday (8/27). The host Roxana Lady Shells won the tourney title beating Calhoun & Valmeyer in the finals.
-0-
Championship Saturday (8/27) - Team standings
1) Roxana
2) Valmeyer
3) Calhoun
4) Marquette
5) Civic Memorial
6) Jerseyville
7) Auburn
8) Father McGivney
9) Carrollton
10) Gillespie
11) Greenfield
12) Granite City
13) Southwestern
14) EAWR
15) Mt. Olive
16) Dupo
-0-
2022 All-Tournament Team @ Roxana VB Invitational
MVP - CJ Ross (Roxana)
Roxana - Kaylyn Dixon, Lily Daugherty
Valmeyer - Markee Voelker, Jayna Kreckel
Calhoun - Delani Klaas, Kate Zipprich
Civic Memorial - Meredith Brueckner
Jerseyville - Kari Krueger
Carrollton - Lauren Flowers
Marquette - Kylie Murray
-0-
Pool play (MON)
Marquette (3-0) defeated Jerseyville, Greenfield, Mt. Olive
Roxana (3-0) defeated Father McGivney, Dupo, Granite City
Father McGivney and Jerseyville both went 2-and-1 in pool play Monday night. Greenfield and Granite City finished pool play at 1-and-2, while Dupo and Mt. Olive were winless (0-3).
-0-
Pool play (TUE)
Calhoun (3-0), Valmeyer (3-0)
Civic Memorial (2-1), Auburn (2-1)
Gillespie (1-2), Carrollton (1-2)
EAWR (0-3), Southwestern (0-3)
-0-
Roxana volleyball head coach Andrea Keller:
Marquette volleyball head coach Sue Heinz:
-0-