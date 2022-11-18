Alton Lady Redbird Tip-Off Tournament
The Alton Lady Redbirds host a pre-Thanksgiving tournament today (FRI) and tomorrow (SAT). The Redbirds girls basketball squad will open the season tonight at 7:30 pm against the Springfield Southeast Spartans.
Game one tonight at 6 pm features the Alton junior varsity team against Breese Mater Dei. Roosevelt HS from St. Louis was originally part of the Alton tourney but they have dropped out.
Saturday's schedule for the Lady Redbird Tip-Off Tourney at Alton High:
2:00 - Breese Mater Dei vs. Springfield SE
6:00 - Alton J-V vs. Breese Mater Dei
7:30 - Alton Redbirds vs. Breese Mater Dei
Alton Lady Redbirds head coach Deserea Howard:
** The Lady Redbirds open Southwestern Conference play on Thursday, December 1st at Edwardsville against the Lady Tigers.