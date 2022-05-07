The Alton Redbirds soccer squad shutout the Highland Bulldogs, 9-0 on senior night Friday night at Public School Stadium. The Redbirds got goals from Lyndsey Miller (2), Lily Freer (3), Taylor Freer (1), Tori Schrimpf (1), and Haylie Butler (1). Emily Baker and Lily Freer added 3 assists each in the win. Alton improves to 15-and-3 with the victory.
Alton High has five seniors on the 2022 roster - Haylie Butler, Josie Paniagua, Taylor Freer, Caroline Stobbs, and Tori Schrimpf.
Alton soccer coach Gwen Sabo:
Alton senior Tori Schrimpf:
Alton senior Taylor Freer:
Alton senior Haylie Butler:
* The Redbirds wrap up the regular season next week with home games against Edwardsville (TUE) and Belleville East (THU).
Redbird seniors (L to R): Haylie Butler, Josie Paniagua, Taylor Freer, Caroline Stobbs, Tori Schrimpf.
