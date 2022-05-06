The Alton Redbirds soccer squad will celebrate senior night tonight (FRI) at Public School Stadium. The Lady Redbirds take on the Highland Bulldogs at 6:15 pm. Alton High has five seniors on the 2022 roster - Haylie Butler, Josie Paniagua, Taylor Freer, Caroline Stobbs, and Tori Schrimpf. The Redbirds go into tonight's match with a record of 14-and-3.
* The Redbirds wrap up the regular season next week with home games against Edwardsville (TUE) and Belleville East (THU).
Redbird seniors (L to R): Haylie Butler, Josie Paniagua, Taylor Freer, Caroline Stobbs, Tori Schrimpf.
