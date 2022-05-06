AHSSOCC1.JPG

The Alton Redbirds soccer squad will celebrate senior night tonight (FRI) at Public School Stadium.  The Lady Redbirds take on the Highland Bulldogs at 6:15 pm.  Alton High has five seniors on the 2022 roster - Haylie Butler, Josie Paniagua, Taylor Freer, Caroline Stobbs, and Tori Schrimpf.  The Redbirds go into tonight's match with a record of 14-and-3.  

Alton soccer coach Gwen Sabo:

sabo2.mp3

Alton senior Tori Schrimpf:

schrimpf1.mp3

Alton senior Taylor Freer:

freer1.mp3

Alton senior Haylie Butler:

butler1.mp3

* The Redbirds wrap up the regular season next week with home games against Edwardsville (TUE) and Belleville East (THU). 

Redbird seniors (L to R): Haylie Butler, Josie Paniagua, Taylor Freer, Caroline Stobbs, Tori Schrimpf. 

