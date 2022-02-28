Girls prep basketball
-0-
The Civic Memorial Lady Eagles play in the Class 3A Highland Super-Sectional tonight (MON) against Mahomet-Seymour. The Eagles go into tonight's 7 pm contest with a mark of 31-and-4 after beating Mattoon in overtime for the sectional title last Friday night. The Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs won the Lincoln Sectional championship Friday night by beating the host team - Lincoln, 52-43.
> C.M. girls basketball head coach Mike Arbuthnot after the overtime win over the Mattoon Green Wave:
> C.M. junior guard Aubree Wallace:
* Tonight's 3A Super-Sectional game can be heard on the Big-Z -- 107.1 FM & 1570 AM, and streaming at advantagenews.com.
-0-
Other girls basketball Super-Sectional games tonight include:
Class 1A Brown County Super - Okawville vs. Brimfield
Class 2A Beardstown Super - Quincy Notre Dame vs. Normal University
Class 2A Vandalia Super - Pana vs. Carterville
Class 4A Bloomington Super - Edwardsville vs. Bolingbrook
-0-