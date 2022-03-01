Girls prep basketball
The Civic Memorial Lady Eagles won the Class 3A Highland Super-Sectional Monday night by defeating Mahomet-Seymour, 53-48. CM led 26-13 at halftime but the Bulldogs outscored the Eagles, 19-10 in the third quarter to make it a 4-point game going into the 4th period (36-32). Mahomet finishes the season at 30-and-5. The Lady Eagles advance to state with a mark of 32-and-4.
Olivia Durbin led CM with 25 points including 7-three pointers in the game. Kelbie Zupan added 18 points for the Eagles. The Bulldogs were led by Ivie Juaraz who scored 16 points in a losing cause.
> C.M. girls basketball head coach Mike Arbuthnot after the super-sectional win:
> C.M. junior Olivia Durbin:
Class 3A girls bb state semifinals - FRI -
10:00 am - Civic Memorial vs. Mundelein Carmel
11:45 am - Morton vs. LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy)
Other girls basketball Super-Sectional games Monday night:
Class 1A Brown County Super - Brimfield 45, Okawville 42
Class 2A Beardstown Super - Quincy Notre Dame 30, Normal University 28
Class 2A Vandalia Super - Pana 64, Carterville 56
Class 4A Bloomington Super - Bolingbrook 56, Edwardsville 53 (Edwardsville Tigers: 29-5)
