basketball5.jpg

Girls prep basketball

-0-

The Civic Memorial Lady Eagles won the Class 3A Highland Super-Sectional Monday night by defeating Mahomet-Seymour, 53-48.  CM led 26-13 at halftime but the Bulldogs outscored the Eagles, 19-10 in the third quarter to make it a 4-point game going into the 4th period (36-32).  Mahomet finishes the season at 30-and-5.  The Lady Eagles advance to state with a mark of 32-and-4.  

Olivia Durbin led CM with 25 points including 7-three pointers in the game.  Kelbie Zupan added 18 points for the Eagles.  The Bulldogs were led by Ivie Juaraz who scored 16 points in a losing cause. 

> C.M. girls basketball head coach Mike Arbuthnot after the super-sectional win:

arb3.mp3

> C.M. junior Olivia Durbin:

durbin1.mp3

Class 3A girls bb state semifinals - FRI -

10:00 am - Civic Memorial vs. Mundelein Carmel

11:45 am - Morton vs. LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy)

-0-

Other girls basketball Super-Sectional games Monday night:

Class 1A Brown County Super - Brimfield 45, Okawville 42

Class 2A Beardstown Super - Quincy Notre Dame 30, Normal University 28

Class 2A Vandalia Super - Pana 64, Carterville 56

Class 4A Bloomington Super - Bolingbrook 56, Edwardsville 53 (Edwardsville Tigers: 29-5)

-0-