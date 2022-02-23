basketball18.jpg

Girls playoff basketball - TUE

> Class 3A Civic Memorial Sectional

CM Eagles 57, Mt. Vernon 45

CM (30-4) - Olivia Durbin 21, Kelbie Zupan 9, Aubree Wallace 7, Emily Williams 6, Hannah Meiser 5, Meredith Brueckner 5, Avari Combes 4

Mt. Vernon Rams (24-6) - Claire Heinzman 14, Jacie Dees 10 

**CM girls bb coach Mike Arbuthnot:

Mattoon 53, Triad 29 

Matton (30-2), Triad (21-10) 

> Class 2A Waverly Sectional

Marquette 35, Carthage (Illini West) 28

Marquette (27-6) - Abby Williams 15, Alyssa Powell 8 pts - 8 reb, Chloe White - 7 pts - 9 reb 

**Marquette seniors Abby Williams & Chloe White on the win over Illini West and the upcoming game against Quincy Notre Dame:

Illini West Chargers (30-3)

Quincy Notre Dame 73, Carlinville 42

QND (27-3), Carlinville (17-15)

> Class 2A Monticello Sectional

Pana 54, Marshall 36

Paris 39, Teutopolis 33

> Class 2A Nashville Sectional

Carterville 35, Nashville 25

Breese Mater Dei 43, Benton 30

> Class 1A Bunker Hill Sectional

Jacksonville Routt 55, Carlyle 37

Okawville 61, Calhoun 35

> Class 4A Joliet Sectional

Edwardsville 60, O'Fallon 50

Normal Community 66, Joliet West 35

