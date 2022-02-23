Girls playoff basketball - TUE
-0-
> Class 3A Civic Memorial Sectional
CM Eagles 57, Mt. Vernon 45
CM (30-4) - Olivia Durbin 21, Kelbie Zupan 9, Aubree Wallace 7, Emily Williams 6, Hannah Meiser 5, Meredith Brueckner 5, Avari Combes 4
Mt. Vernon Rams (24-6) - Claire Heinzman 14, Jacie Dees 10
**CM girls bb coach Mike Arbuthnot:
Mattoon 53, Triad 29
Matton (30-2), Triad (21-10)
-0-
> Class 2A Waverly Sectional
Marquette 35, Carthage (Illini West) 28
Marquette (27-6) - Abby Williams 15, Alyssa Powell 8 pts - 8 reb, Chloe White - 7 pts - 9 reb
**Marquette seniors Abby Williams & Chloe White on the win over Illini West and the upcoming game against Quincy Notre Dame:
Illini West Chargers (30-3)
Quincy Notre Dame 73, Carlinville 42
QND (27-3), Carlinville (17-15)
> Class 2A Monticello Sectional
Pana 54, Marshall 36
Paris 39, Teutopolis 33
> Class 2A Nashville Sectional
Carterville 35, Nashville 25
Breese Mater Dei 43, Benton 30
-0-
> Class 1A Bunker Hill Sectional
Jacksonville Routt 55, Carlyle 37
Okawville 61, Calhoun 35
-0-
> Class 4A Joliet Sectional
Edwardsville 60, O'Fallon 50
Normal Community 66, Joliet West 35
-0-