NASCAR Cup Series
-0-
Kyle Busch held off Denny Hamlin in a caution-filled NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday in Madison, Illinois. Busch's win at the Enjoy Illinois 300 race was his 3rd victory of the season and his 63rd career win. The 11th and final yellow (caution) flag came with 5 laps remaining. There were also 2 red flags to go with a two-hour weather delay.
The race was halted due to popup lightning with storms in the area but rain never fell at the track. It was sellout crowd of about 60,000 fans at the Raceway in Madison.
-0-
Top 5 - Sunday:
1) Kyle Busch
2) Denny Hamlin
3) Joey Logano
4) Kyle Larson
5) Martin Truex, Jr.
_
-0-
Next up in NASCAR - the Cup Series heads next Sunday to the road course in Sonoma, California. The Toyota 350 will be Sunday at 2:30 pm.
-0-