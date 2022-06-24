The 2022 NBA Draft was held last night (THU) in Brooklyn, New York. The Orlando Magic had the number one overall pick and selected Paolo Banchero from Duke. Gonzaga's 7-footer Chet Holmgren went number two to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
# 3 - Jabari Smith, JR (Auburn) - Houston Rockets
# 4 - Keegan Murray (Iowa) - Sacramento Kings
# 5 - Jaden Ivey (Purdue) - Detroit Pistons
* 58 players were selected in the two rounds of the draft.
-0-
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn did not get picked in the draft last night. After the draft, he signed a free agent deal with the Utah Jazz.
-0-
Other Big Ten players selected in the first round of the draft:
# 10 - Johnny Davis (Wisconsin) - Washington Wizards
# 20 - Malaki Branham (Ohio State) - San Antonio Spurs
-0-