illini1.jpg

The 2022 NBA Draft was held last night (THU) in Brooklyn, New York.  The Orlando Magic had the number one overall pick and selected Paolo Banchero from Duke.  Gonzaga's 7-footer Chet Holmgren went number two to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

# 3 - Jabari Smith, JR (Auburn) - Houston Rockets

# 4 - Keegan Murray (Iowa) - Sacramento Kings

# 5 - Jaden Ivey (Purdue) - Detroit Pistons

* 58 players were selected in the two rounds of the draft.   

-0-

Illinois' Kofi Cockburn did not get picked in the draft last night.  After the draft, he signed a free agent deal with the Utah Jazz.   

-0-

Other Big Ten players selected in the first round of the draft:

# 10 - Johnny Davis (Wisconsin) - Washington Wizards

# 20 - Malaki Branham (Ohio State) - San Antonio Spurs

-0-