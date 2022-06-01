Summer baseball - June 1
It's opening night for Alton River Dragons Prospect League baseball tonight at Gordon Moore Park. Alton hosts the Springfield (IL) Lucky Horseshoes at 6:35 pm in the 2022 home opener. The River Dragons are home again tomorrow (THU) night against Cape Catfish from Cape Girardeau, MO.
Other Prospect League season openers tonight (WED):
Cape Catfish (MO) @ O'Fallon (MO)
Illinois Valley @ Danville
Normal @ Clinton (IA)
Quincy @ Burlington (IA)
* The Prospect League has 16 teams overall - 6 in Illinois, 2 each in Missouri, Iowa, Indiana and Ohio. There's 1 team in both West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
The senior legion baseball season opens in June. Alton Post 126 is scheduled to open the summer at Elsberry (MO) tonight. Alton hosts Elsberry on Friday night at Gordon Moore Park.
In other summer baseball - the Southwest Piasa Birds take on Bethalto the next two nights in Brighton at 6 pm (weather permitting). The Piasa Birds' summer baseball schedule also includes games against Alton, Jerseyville, and Roxana during June and July.
