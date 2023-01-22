bowling6.jpg.jpeg

The Jereyville bowling team finished third in the Collinsville Sectional Saturday and will advance to the State Finals. Alton's Sam Ottwell tied for the final individual qualifying spot and will also advance to the state competition.

PREP BOWLING COLLINSVILLE SECTIONAL

(Top 6 Advance to State Finals)

  1. Salem
  2. O’Fallon
  3. Jerseyville
  4. Mascoutah
  5. Waterloo
  6. Harrisburrg
  7. Belleville East
  8. Herrin
  9. Collinsville
  10. Bville West
  11. Alton
  12. Carterville

Individuals Qualifiers

Even Flath – Carterville 1466

Colton Martin – Breese Central 1310

Ethan Smith – Belleville East 1306

BJ Dumas -  Normal 1294

Nick Hubbard – Herrin 1294

Ben Sloan – Collinsville 1255

Sam Ottwell – Alton 1255