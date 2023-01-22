The Jereyville bowling team finished third in the Collinsville Sectional Saturday and will advance to the State Finals. Alton's Sam Ottwell tied for the final individual qualifying spot and will also advance to the state competition.
PREP BOWLING COLLINSVILLE SECTIONAL
(Top 6 Advance to State Finals)
- Salem
- O’Fallon
- Jerseyville
- Mascoutah
- Waterloo
- Harrisburrg
- Belleville East
- Herrin
- Collinsville
- Bville West
- Alton
- Carterville
Individuals Qualifiers
Even Flath – Carterville 1466
Colton Martin – Breese Central 1310
Ethan Smith – Belleville East 1306
BJ Dumas - Normal 1294
Nick Hubbard – Herrin 1294
Ben Sloan – Collinsville 1255
Sam Ottwell – Alton 1255