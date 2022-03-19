The fourth-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini trailed most of the game Friday night, but led when the final buzzer rang, defeating the 13th-seeded Chattanooga Moccasins 54-53 in the opening round of the NCAA mens basketball tournament.
The Illini will face 5th-seeded Houston in the second round, with an 11:10 am start on Sunday. It’s a game that can be heard on The Big Z.
Here's Illinois head coach Brad Underwood:
Alfonso Plummer’s free throws with 12 seconds remaining kept Illinois from falling victim to an upset. Plummer scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, including 3 three-pointers.
Kofi Cockburn finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds.