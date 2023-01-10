Illinois wins at Nebraska
The Illinois Fighting Illini won at Nebraska last night in Big Ten Conference basketball. The final, 76-50. It's the first back to back wins for the Fighting Illini since late November. Five Illinois players hit double figures in the win led by Terrence Shannon, Jr. with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Coleman Hawkins added 12 points and Matthew Mayer chipped in with 10.
Illinois improves to 11-and-5 overall and 2-and-3 in the Big Ten. Nebraska falls to 9-and-8 on the year, 2-and-4 in conference play.
Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood after the win:
Next up for the Fighting Illini, a home game Friday night against Michigan State. Game time (FRI) - 8 pm on the Big-Z, 107.1 FM.
Monday @ 5 pm - Illinois plays at Minnesota.
