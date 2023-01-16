basketball17.jpg

Illinois wins 4th in a row - now 4-3 in the Big Ten Conference 

The Illinois Fighting Illini won at Minnesota, 78-60 in Big Ten Conference basketball Monday night.  The Fighting Illini improve to 13-and-5 overall, 4-3 in the Big Ten Conference with their 4th straight win.  Minnesota drops to 7-and-9 overall and 1-and-5 in the conference.

Matthew Mayer led Illinois with 19 points and 10 rebounds. 

Elsewhere in the Big Ten - Monday: 

Purdue 64, Michigan State 63

Big Ten standings:

Purdue - 6-1

Rutgers - 5-2

Michigan - 4-2

Michigan St - 4-3

Iowa  --  4-3

ILLINOIS - 4-3

> 3 teams at 3-3:  Wisconsin, Penn State, Northwestern 

> 3 teams at 2-4:  Indiana, Ohio State, Maryland 

Nebraska - 2-5

Minnesota - 1-5

> Illinois will be back in action Thursday night at home against Indiana.  Game time Thursday - 7:30 pm here on the Big-Z, 107.1 FM. 

