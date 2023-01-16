Illinois wins 4th in a row - now 4-3 in the Big Ten Conference
The Illinois Fighting Illini won at Minnesota, 78-60 in Big Ten Conference basketball Monday night. The Fighting Illini improve to 13-and-5 overall, 4-3 in the Big Ten Conference with their 4th straight win. Minnesota drops to 7-and-9 overall and 1-and-5 in the conference.
Matthew Mayer led Illinois with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten - Monday:
Purdue 64, Michigan State 63
Big Ten standings:
Purdue - 6-1
Rutgers - 5-2
Michigan - 4-2
Michigan St - 4-3
Iowa -- 4-3
ILLINOIS - 4-3
> 3 teams at 3-3: Wisconsin, Penn State, Northwestern
> 3 teams at 2-4: Indiana, Ohio State, Maryland
Nebraska - 2-5
Minnesota - 1-5
> Illinois will be back in action Thursday night at home against Indiana. Game time Thursday - 7:30 pm here on the Big-Z, 107.1 FM.
