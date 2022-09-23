Fighting Illini football
Chase Brown became the first Illinois running back to rush for 100 yards in five straight games and quarterback Tommy DeVito threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns as the Fighting Illini shutout Chattanooga (TN), 31-0 last night in Champaign.
Illinois improves to 3-and-1 - their best start since 2015.
Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema:
Rushing:
Chase Brown - 20 carries, 108 yards, TD
Receiving:
Pat Bryant - 6 catches, 112 yards, TD
Isaiah Williams - 9 catches, 103 yards, TD
Next up for Illinois:
SAT, Oct. 1 - Illinois @ Wisconsin - Big Ten football
