The Illinois Fighting Illini football team has a bye on its schedule this week. Their next game is scheduled for Saturday, October 23 at Penn State. Illinois lost to Wisconsin, 24-0 last Saturday in their homecoming game. The Fighting Illini fall to 2-and-5 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten Conference. Wisconsin improves to 2-and-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play.
The Fighting Illini managed only 93 yards of total offense while being shut out by the Badgers. Wisconsin outgained Illinois, 491-93 in total offense. The rushing yardage favored the Badgers 391-to-26. The first down margin was 30-to-9.
Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema:
Next up for Illinois football to finish out October --
SAT, Oct. 23 - @ Penn State
SAT, Oct. 30 - vs. Rutgers
