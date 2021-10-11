illini1.jpg

The Illinois Fighting Illini football team has a bye on its schedule this week.  Their next game is scheduled for Saturday, October 23 at Penn State.  Illinois lost to Wisconsin, 24-0 last Saturday in their homecoming game.  The Fighting Illini fall to 2-and-5 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten Conference.  Wisconsin improves to 2-and-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play.   

-0-

The Fighting Illini managed only 93 yards of total offense while being shut out by the Badgers.  Wisconsin outgained Illinois, 491-93 in total offense.  The rushing yardage favored the Badgers 391-to-26.  The first down margin was 30-to-9. 

Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema:

bret_bielema_(on_illini_loss_to_wisconsin.mp3

-0-

Next up for Illinois football to finish out October --

SAT, Oct. 23 - @ Penn State

SAT, Oct. 30 - vs. Rutgers

-0-