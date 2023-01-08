Following an 0-3 start to Big Ten play, Illinois defeated No. 14 Wisconsin 79-69 on Saturday at State Farm Center. Terrence Shannon scored a game-high 24 points and had a team-high eight rebounds to lead Illinois while Coleman Hawkins scored 20 points and sank six 3-pointers. Jayden Epps came off the bench to score 15 points for Illinois, while Matthew Mayer added 10 points and a six rebounds. Illinois next travels to Nebraska on Tuesday night.
