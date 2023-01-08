basketball16.jpg

Following an 0-3 start to Big Ten play, Illinois defeated No. 14 Wisconsin 79-69 on Saturday at State Farm Center. Terrence Shannon scored a game-high 24 points and had a team-high eight rebounds to lead Illinois while Coleman Hawkins scored 20 points and sank six 3-pointers. Jayden Epps came off the bench to score 15 points for Illinois, while Matthew Mayer added 10 points and a six rebounds. Illinois next travels to Nebraska on Tuesday night.

OTHER GAMES

No. 20 Missouri 85, Vanderbilt 82

SLU 78, St. Bonaventure 55

SIUE 69, Southern Indiana 62

Illinois State 69, Evansville 61

Bradley 88, Valparaiso 66

Michigan State 59, Michigan 53

Morehead State 69, Eastern Illinois 59

Western Illinois 91, Denver 74

Big Ten Schedule Today

No. 1 Purdue at Penn State

Northwestern at No. 15 Indiana

No. 24 Ohio State at Maryland

Iowa at Rutgers

Women’s NCAA Hoops

Southern Indiana 79, SIUE 59

St. Joseph’s 71, SLU 47

Illinois State 59, SIU Carbondale 56

Eastern Illinois 79, Morehead State 62

Denver 70, Western Illinois 58

Arkansas at Missouri today

Illinois at No. 3 Ohio State today