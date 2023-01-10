basketball25.jpg

Illinois basketball back on the Big-Z

-0-

The Illinois Fighting Illini play a Big Ten Conference road game tonight (TUE) at Nebraska.  The pregame show begins at 7 pm here on the Big-Z, 107.1 FM.  Game time is set for 8 pm in Lincoln, NE.  

Illinois is searching for its first road win of the season.  They are 0-and-2 on the road with losses at Maryland & Northwestern.  They have played four neutral site games this season going 2-and-2 in St. Louis, New York and Las Vegas.  

Illinois (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) @ Nebraska (9-7, 2-3, Big Ten)

-0-

Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood on Nebraska:

ill1.mp3

ill2.mp3

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg on Illinois:

ill3.mp3

-0-