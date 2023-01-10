Illinois basketball back on the Big-Z
The Illinois Fighting Illini play a Big Ten Conference road game tonight (TUE) at Nebraska. The pregame show begins at 7 pm here on the Big-Z, 107.1 FM. Game time is set for 8 pm in Lincoln, NE.
Illinois is searching for its first road win of the season. They are 0-and-2 on the road with losses at Maryland & Northwestern. They have played four neutral site games this season going 2-and-2 in St. Louis, New York and Las Vegas.
Illinois (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) @ Nebraska (9-7, 2-3, Big Ten)
Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood on Nebraska:
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg on Illinois:
