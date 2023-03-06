College basketball conference tournaments
The Illinois Fighting Illini wrapped up the regular season with a overall record of 20-and-11. They went 11-and-9 in the Big Ten Conference. The Illini now prepare to play in the Big Ten tournament in Chicago this week.
Illinois (#7 seed) will face Penn State (#10 seed) on Thursday in the tourney. Game time - 5:30 pm.
Top 4 seeds: (1) Purdue, (2) Northwestern, (3) Indiana, (4) Michigan St.
Next 4: (5) Iowa, (6) Maryland, (7) ILLINOIS, (8) Michigan
First round games on WED: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State, Nebraska vs. Minnesota
The Missouri Tigers are the number 4 seed in the SEC tournament this week in Nashville, TN. The Tigers finished the regular season with a mark of 23-and-8. Missouri will play in the SEC quarterfinals on Friday afternoon.
Top 4 seeds: (1) Alabama, (2) Texas A&M, (3) Kentucky, (4) Missouri
The St. Louis U Billikens ended the regular season with a record of 20-and-11. They are the #4 seed in the A-10 Conference tournament in Brooklyn, NY. The Billikens will play in the A-10 quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon.
Top 4 seeds: (1) VCU, (2) Dayton, (3) Fordham, (4) SLU
