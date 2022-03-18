NCAA men's basketball tournament
The Illinois Fighting Illini face Chattanooga tonight in a first round game in the NCAA Tourney. Illinois and Chattanooga face off at 5:50 pm from Pittsburgh. The pregame show tips off at 4:30 pm here on the Big-Z (107.1FM, 1570 AM). Illinois is a number 4 seed with a record of 22-and-9. Chattanooga is a 13 seed at 27-and-7 on the year.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood:
Other Big Ten Conference teams in action today (FRI)
Ohio State vs. Loyola CHI - 11:15 am
Purdue vs. Yale - 1:00 pm
Michigan State vs. Davidson - 8:40 pm
Wisconsin vs. Colgate - 8:50 pm
Elsewhere today -
Notre Dame vs. Alabama - 3:15 pm
#1 seed Arizona vs. Wright State - 6:27 pm
Houston vs. UAB - 8:20 pm
Notes from the NCAA tourney on Thursday:
= Victories for #1 seeds: Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga
= Big Ten went 1-and-2 (Michigan wins, Iowa & Indiana lose)
= St. Peter's upsets #2 seed Kentucky, 85-79 (OT)
