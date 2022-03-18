basketball8.jpg

NCAA men's basketball tournament

The Illinois Fighting Illini face Chattanooga tonight in a first round game in the NCAA Tourney.  Illinois and Chattanooga face off at 5:50 pm from Pittsburgh.  The pregame show tips off at 4:30 pm here on the Big-Z (107.1FM, 1570 AM).  Illinois is a number 4 seed with a record of 22-and-9.  Chattanooga is a 13 seed at 27-and-7 on the year.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood:

Other Big Ten Conference teams in action today (FRI)

Ohio State vs. Loyola CHI - 11:15 am

Purdue vs. Yale - 1:00 pm

Michigan State vs. Davidson - 8:40 pm

Wisconsin vs. Colgate - 8:50 pm

Elsewhere today -

Notre Dame vs. Alabama - 3:15 pm

#1 seed Arizona vs. Wright State - 6:27 pm

Houston vs. UAB - 8:20 pm

Notes from the NCAA tourney on Thursday: 

= Victories for #1 seeds: Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga

= Big Ten went 1-and-2 (Michigan wins, Iowa & Indiana lose)

= St. Peter's upsets #2 seed Kentucky, 85-79 (OT)

