In a game heard here on the Big Z Saturday, the Fighting Illini were on the verge of a massive upset against No. 3 Michigan, forcing the Wolverines to convert a 4th and 3 with a minute to go. Michigan’s undefeated season was riding on the play. The Wolverines got the first down, but Illinois fans erupted on social media, claiming Michigan ran an illegal pick play. Illinois was called for a defensive pass interference a play later to set up Michigan's game-winning 35-yard field goal.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema criticized the officials after the game.
Illinois fell to 7-4 and will take on Northwestern next weekend.
In other Big 10 scores:
Ohio State 43 Maryland 30
Penn State 55 Rutgers 10
Purdue 17 Northwestern 9
Wisconsin 15 Nebraska 14
Indiana 39 Michigan State 31
Iowa 13 Minnesota 10
Missouri improved to 5-6 on the season with a 45-14 win over New Mexico State. Up next for the Tigers is Arkansas on Friday afternoon.
NCAA TOP 25
No. 1 Georgia 16 Kentucky 6
No. 2 Ohio State 43, Maryland 30
No. 3 Michigan 19, Illinois 17
No. 4 TCU 29, Baylor 28
South Carolina 63 No. 5 Tennessee 38
No. 6 LSU 41 vs UAB 10
No. 7 USC 48 No. 16 UCLA 45
No. 8 Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0
No. 9 Clemson 40, Miami 10
No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon
No. 11 Penn State 55, Rutgers 10
Georgia Tech 21 No. 13 North Carolina 17
Arkansas 42 No. 14 Ole Miss 27
No. 15 Kansas State 48 West Virginia 31
No. 17 Washington Colorado
No. 18 Notre Dame 44, Boston College 0
No 19 Florida State 49 Louisiana 14
Navy 17 No. 20 UCF 14
No. 21 Tulane 59 SMU 24
Oklahoma 28 No. 22 Oklahoma State 13
No. 23 Oregon State 31 Arizona State 7
Louisville 25 No. 24 NC State 10
No. 25 Cincinnati 23 Temple 3