In a game heard here on the Big Z Saturday, the Fighting Illini were on the verge of a massive upset against No. 3 Michigan, forcing the Wolverines to convert a 4th and 3 with a minute to go. Michigan’s undefeated season was riding on the play. The Wolverines got the first down, but Illinois fans erupted on social media, claiming Michigan ran an illegal pick play. Illinois was called for a defensive pass interference a play later to set up Michigan's game-winning 35-yard field goal.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema criticized the officials after the game.

Bielema

Illinois fell to 7-4 and will take on Northwestern next weekend.

In other Big 10 scores:

Ohio State 43 Maryland 30

Penn State 55 Rutgers 10

Purdue 17 Northwestern 9

Wisconsin 15 Nebraska 14

Indiana 39 Michigan State 31

Iowa 13 Minnesota 10

Missouri improved to 5-6 on the season with a 45-14 win over New Mexico State. Up next for the Tigers is Arkansas on Friday afternoon.

NCAA TOP 25

No. 1 Georgia 16 Kentucky 6

No. 2 Ohio State 43, Maryland 30

No. 3 Michigan 19, Illinois 17

No. 4 TCU 29, Baylor 28

South Carolina 63 No. 5 Tennessee 38

No. 6 LSU 41 vs  UAB 10

No. 7 USC 48 No. 16 UCLA 45

No. 8 Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0

No. 9 Clemson 40, Miami 10

No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon

No. 11 Penn State 55, Rutgers 10

Georgia Tech 21 No. 13 North Carolina 17

Arkansas 42 No. 14 Ole Miss 27

No. 15 Kansas State 48 West Virginia 31

No. 17 Washington Colorado

No. 18 Notre Dame 44, Boston College 0

No 19 Florida State 49 Louisiana 14

Navy 17 No. 20 UCF 14

No. 21 Tulane 59 SMU 24

Oklahoma 28 No. 22 Oklahoma State 13

No. 23 Oregon State 31 Arizona State 7

Louisville 25 No. 24 NC State 10

No. 25 Cincinnati 23 Temple 3