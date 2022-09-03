The Illinois Fighting Illini football team came up just short of victory, Friday night in Bloomington, Indiana.
Illinois (1-1) led 20-16 late, but the Hoosiers scored a touchdown with 23 seconds left to secure a 23-20 win.
Former Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak led Indiana (1-0) on a 75-yard drive in the 4th quarter for the game-winning score.
The Illini’s Chase Brown ran for 199 yards, and Tommy Devito threw two touchdown passes in the loss.
Illinois welcomes Virginia to Champaign on September 10.