Illinois beats last place Minnesota
Illinois put five players in double figures on their way to a 78-69 win over Minnesota at State Farm Center in Champaign Monday night. Matthew Mayer had a team high 22 points for the Fighting Illini. Jayden Epps scored 17 while Coleman Hawkins added 16. Illinois improves to 18-and-9 overall and 9-and-7 in the conference. Minnesota got a game high 31 points from Jamison Battle but lost their 10th straight game. The Golden Gophers fall to 7-and-18, 1-and-14 in the Big Ten.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood:
Underwood on Matthew Mayer:
Mayer after the win:
Big Ten Standings:
Purdue - 13-4
Northwestern - 11-5
Indiana - 10-6
ILLINOIS - 9-7
Iowa - 9-7
Maryland - 9-7
Rutgers - 9-7
Michigan - 9-7
Michigan State - 8-7
Wisconsin - 7-9
Penn State 7-9
Nebraska - 7-10
Ohio State - 3-13
Minnesota - 1-14
