Illinois beats last place Minnesota

Illinois put five players in double figures on their way to a 78-69 win over Minnesota at State Farm Center in Champaign Monday night.  Matthew Mayer had a team high 22 points for the Fighting Illini.  Jayden Epps scored 17 while Coleman Hawkins added 16.  Illinois improves to 18-and-9 overall and 9-and-7 in the conference.  Minnesota got a game high 31 points from Jamison Battle but lost their 10th straight game.  The Golden Gophers fall to 7-and-18, 1-and-14 in the Big Ten.  

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood:

Underwood on Matthew Mayer:

Mayer after the win:

Big Ten Standings:

Purdue - 13-4

Northwestern - 11-5

Indiana - 10-6

ILLINOIS - 9-7

Iowa - 9-7

Maryland - 9-7

Rutgers - 9-7

Michigan - 9-7

Michigan State - 8-7

Wisconsin - 7-9

Penn State 7-9

Nebraska - 7-10

Ohio State - 3-13

Minnesota - 1-14

