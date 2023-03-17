Illinois falls to Arkansas in 1st round of NCAA Tourney
-0-
Arkansas beat Illinois, 73-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament - Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa. The Fighting Illini finish the season at 20-and-13 while the Razorbacks improve to 21-and-13. Terrence Shannon, Jr. led the Illini with 20 points. Illinois shot just 39% from the field and made just 6 three pointers (6-22) in the loss.
> Illinois head coach Brad Underwood:
-0-
Arkansas advances to the 2nd round and will face #1 seed Kansas on Saturday in the West Regional. Game time (SAT) - 4:15 pm.
-0-