illini9.jpg

Illinois falls to Arkansas in 1st round of NCAA Tourney

-0-

Arkansas beat Illinois, 73-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament - Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa.  The Fighting Illini finish the season at 20-and-13 while the Razorbacks improve to 21-and-13.  Terrence Shannon, Jr. led the Illini with 20 points.  Illinois shot just 39% from the field and made just 6 three pointers (6-22) in the loss. 

> Illinois head coach Brad Underwood:

ill1.mp3

ill2.mp3

-0-

Arkansas advances to the 2nd round and will face #1 seed Kansas on Saturday in the West Regional.  Game time (SAT) - 4:15 pm. 

-0-