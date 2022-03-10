basketball2.jpg

College basketball conference tourneys

-0-

Big Ten men's basketball tournament (Indianapolis) 

Thursday - 2nd round games:

Michigan vs. Indiana 

Mich/Ind WINNER plays Fighting Illini Friday morning, 10:30 am on Big-Z

Northwestern vs. Iowa

Maryland vs. Michigan State

Penn State vs. Ohio State

-0-

Top 4 seeds in action Friday - 3rd round/quarterfinals:

1) ILLINOIS

2) Wisconsin

3) Purdue

4) Rutgers

-0-

A-10 tournament (Washington, DC)

Thursday:

St. Louis U vs. La Salle - WINNER plays St. Bonaventure

-0-

SEC tournament (Tampa, FL)

Thursday:

Missouri vs. LSU - WINNER plays Arkansas

-0-