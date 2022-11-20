Men’s College Basketball
On the heels of Friday’s upset win over No. 8 UCLA, No. 19 Illinois will take on No. 16 Virginia on Sunday in the Championship of the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas at 2 p.m. today. You can hear the game on the Big Z 107.1 FM with pregame starting at 1 p.m.
Others: Missouri takes on Mississippi Valley State Delta at 6:30 tonight; Maryland 95 beat SLU 67 Saturday. SLU takes on Providence today at 2 p.m.; SIUE beat VMI 93-67 at the Vadalebene Center. SIUE plays at Longwood at 3 p.m. today.
Women’s College Basketball
Illinois women's basketball continued its hot start with a 93-54 win over Evansville on Saturday at State Farm Center. The Illini have scored at least 90 points in three-straight games for the first time in program history. Five players finished in double figures for Illinois which improved to 4-0 on the season.
Others: Missouri women’s team takes on Wake Forest Monday at 4:30 today; The SLU Lady Billikens take on South Dakota at 3 p.m. today; SIUE women’s team remained winless falling to Memphis 94-49 Saturday. SIUE doesn't play until Sunday at home against Xavier.