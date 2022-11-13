No. 21 Illinois dropped its home finale to Purdue, 31-24, at Memorial Stadium Saturday. Chase Brown rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He is now second on Illinois' all-time rushing list with 3,005 yards and becomes just the second player in program history with 3,000 rushing yards in their Illini career. But untimely penalties put a damper on Senior Day and made the road to a Big 10 West championship more difficult. Now 7-3, the Illini travel to Ann Arbor to take on No. 3 Michigan next Saturday.
Missouri kept things interesting at No. 5 Tennessee for a half, but the Volunteers rolled over the Tigers in the second half and handed Mizzou is worst defeat in 21 years 66-24. Tennessee set a team record with 724 yards of offense in the game. The Tigers play at home against New Mexico State next weekend.