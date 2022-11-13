basketball18.jpg

Men’s College Basketball

The 2-0 Fighting Illini basketball team ranked No. 23 are home tomorrow night to take on Monmouth University. Illinois plays No. 8 ranked UCLA at home Friday. Both games can be heard here on the Big Z.

Missouri is at home today for a 5 p.m. game against Lindenwood College. The Tigers take on SIUE in Columbia at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. SIUE dropped to 1-1 on the season falling to Fort Wayne 81-76 Saturday.

The St. Louis Billikens beat Evansville 83-65 yesterday to improve to 2-0 on the season. SLU plays Memphis at home Tuesday night.

Women’s College Basketball

Today's Games:

SIUE at home against Eastern Michigan 1 p.m.

Alcorn State at Illinois 2 p.m.

SLU at Northern Iowa 2 p.m.