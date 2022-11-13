Men’s College Basketball
The 2-0 Fighting Illini basketball team ranked No. 23 are home tomorrow night to take on Monmouth University. Illinois plays No. 8 ranked UCLA at home Friday. Both games can be heard here on the Big Z.
Missouri is at home today for a 5 p.m. game against Lindenwood College. The Tigers take on SIUE in Columbia at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. SIUE dropped to 1-1 on the season falling to Fort Wayne 81-76 Saturday.
The St. Louis Billikens beat Evansville 83-65 yesterday to improve to 2-0 on the season. SLU plays Memphis at home Tuesday night.
Women’s College Basketball
Today's Games:
SIUE at home against Eastern Michigan 1 p.m.
Alcorn State at Illinois 2 p.m.
SLU at Northern Iowa 2 p.m.