Girls prep soccer

The Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) recently released its 2023 girls spring soccer all-state team.  The all-state list included Civic Memorial's Aubree Wallace.  The Eagles senior had 23 goals and 28 assists this spring as the Eagles went 16-and-9.  

The IHSSCA player of the year went to O'Fallon Panthers' senior Kiley McMinn.  She scored 49 goals to go along with 10 assists leading O'Fallon   to a Class 3A state title in 2023.  The Lady Panthers posted a 21-3-1 record during the spring season. 

Other area players making the all-state girls soccer list included:

Olivia Baca (SR) - Edwardsville

Jordan Gary (SR) - Collinsville

Kylie Kisgen (SR) - Freeburg

Maddie Mauch (JR) - Columbia

Carolyne Mathenia (SR) - Belleville West

More information on the website:  IHSSCA.com

