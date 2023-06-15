Girls prep soccer
-0-
The Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) recently released its 2023 girls spring soccer all-state team. The all-state list included Civic Memorial's Aubree Wallace. The Eagles senior had 23 goals and 28 assists this spring as the Eagles went 16-and-9.
-0-
The IHSSCA player of the year went to O'Fallon Panthers' senior Kiley McMinn. She scored 49 goals to go along with 10 assists leading O'Fallon to a Class 3A state title in 2023. The Lady Panthers posted a 21-3-1 record during the spring season.
-0-
Other area players making the all-state girls soccer list included:
Olivia Baca (SR) - Edwardsville
Jordan Gary (SR) - Collinsville
Kylie Kisgen (SR) - Freeburg
Maddie Mauch (JR) - Columbia
Carolyne Mathenia (SR) - Belleville West
-0-
_
More information on the website: IHSSCA.com
_
-0-