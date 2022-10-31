football8.jpg

Round two - IHSA state football playoffs

-0-

Dates and times will officially be announced later today (MON) for round two of the IHSA state football playoffs.  Games will kickoff this weekend - with Friday and Saturday contests in all 8 classes.  

The Roxana Shells will host the Fairbury Prairie Central Hawks this Saturday (11/5) at 2 pm in a Class 3A playoff game.  The Shells are 7-and-3 while the Hawks come to town with a mark of 10-and-0. 

-0-

Other 2nd round games include:

Class 1A > Toledo Cumberland @ Greenfield

Class 2A > Pana @ Fairfield, Red Bud @ Belleville Althoff

Class 3A > Fairbury Prairie Central @ Roxana Shells, SAT @ 2 pm

Class 4A > Breese Central @ Rochester, Springfield SHG @ Waterloo

Class 5A > Mascoutah @ Highland

Class 6A > East St. Louis @ Normal Community West

Class 7A > Collinsville @ Chicago Brother Rice

Class 8A > Loyola Academy @ Edwardsville

-0-