Round two - IHSA state football playoffs
Dates and times will officially be announced later today (MON) for round two of the IHSA state football playoffs. Games will kickoff this weekend - with Friday and Saturday contests in all 8 classes.
The Roxana Shells will host the Fairbury Prairie Central Hawks this Saturday (11/5) at 2 pm in a Class 3A playoff game. The Shells are 7-and-3 while the Hawks come to town with a mark of 10-and-0.
Other 2nd round games include:
Class 1A > Toledo Cumberland @ Greenfield
Class 2A > Pana @ Fairfield, Red Bud @ Belleville Althoff
Class 3A > Fairbury Prairie Central @ Roxana Shells, SAT @ 2 pm
Class 4A > Breese Central @ Rochester, Springfield SHG @ Waterloo
Class 5A > Mascoutah @ Highland
Class 6A > East St. Louis @ Normal Community West
Class 7A > Collinsville @ Chicago Brother Rice
Class 8A > Loyola Academy @ Edwardsville
