IHSA state football playoffs

-0-

The Roxana Shells and EAWR Oilers are preparing for round one of the IHSA state football playoffs this week.  The EAWR Oilers will kick off Saturday at 2 pm at Coal City in the Class 4A football playoffs.  The Roxana Shells will open the postseason Saturday at 1:30 at Hillsboro in the Class 3A playoffs.  Other dates and times are set to be announced later today (MON). 

-0-

Round 1 >>

*Class 1A football

Calhoun @ Greenfield

Madison @ Colfax

Dupo @ Camp Point Central

*Class 2A football

Auburn @ Pana

Fairfield @ North Mac

Arthur @ Vandalia

Nashville @ Red Bud

Belleville Althoff @ Shelbyville

-0-

*Class 3A football

Roxana @ Hillsboro - SAT @ 1:30 pm

Carlinville @ Williamsville

*Class 4A football

EAWR @ Coal City - SAT @ 2 pm

Mt. Zion @ Breese Central

Waterloo @ Olney

Columbia @ Murphysboro

-0-

*Class 5A football

Centralia @ Triad

Dunlap @ Highland

Marion @ Mascoutah

*Class 6A

Oak Lawn Richards @ East St. Louis

*Class 7A football

Bradley Bourbonnais @ Collinsville

*Class 8A football

Edwardsville @ O'Fallon

Belleville East @ South Elgin

-0-