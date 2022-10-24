IHSA state football playoffs
The Roxana Shells and EAWR Oilers are preparing for round one of the IHSA state football playoffs this week. The EAWR Oilers will kick off Saturday at 2 pm at Coal City in the Class 4A football playoffs. The Roxana Shells will open the postseason Saturday at 1:30 at Hillsboro in the Class 3A playoffs. Other dates and times are set to be announced later today (MON).
Round 1 >>
*Class 1A football
Calhoun @ Greenfield
Madison @ Colfax
Dupo @ Camp Point Central
*Class 2A football
Auburn @ Pana
Fairfield @ North Mac
Arthur @ Vandalia
Nashville @ Red Bud
Belleville Althoff @ Shelbyville
*Class 3A football
Roxana @ Hillsboro - SAT @ 1:30 pm
Carlinville @ Williamsville
*Class 4A football
EAWR @ Coal City - SAT @ 2 pm
Mt. Zion @ Breese Central
Waterloo @ Olney
Columbia @ Murphysboro
*Class 5A football
Centralia @ Triad
Dunlap @ Highland
Marion @ Mascoutah
*Class 6A
Oak Lawn Richards @ East St. Louis
*Class 7A football
Bradley Bourbonnais @ Collinsville
*Class 8A football
Edwardsville @ O'Fallon
Belleville East @ South Elgin
