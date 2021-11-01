IHSA state football playoffs - second round games
Dates and times will be announced later today (MON) for round two of the IHSA state football playoffs this weekend. Area teams advancing to the second round include:
Class 6A -
Oak Lawn (Richards) @ East St. Louis
Class 5A -
Marion @ Mascoutah
Triad @ Mahomet-Seymour
Class 4A -
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin @ CIVIC MEMORIAL - SAT, 5 pm
Carterville @ Freeburg
Murphysboro @ Breese Central
Class 3A -
Carlinville @ Mt. Carmel
Class 2A -
Johnston City @ Breese Mater Dei
Vandalia @ Decatur St. Theresa
Maroa-Forsyth @ Pana
Class 1A -
Greenfield @ Carrollton
