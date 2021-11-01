football7.jpg

IHSA state football playoffs - second round games

Dates and times will be announced later today (MON) for round two of the IHSA state football playoffs this weekend.  Area teams advancing to the second round include:

Class 6A -

Oak Lawn (Richards) @ East St. Louis

Class 5A -  

Marion @ Mascoutah

Triad @ Mahomet-Seymour

Class 4A -

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin @ CIVIC MEMORIAL - SAT, 5 pm

Carterville @ Freeburg

Murphysboro @ Breese Central

Class 3A -

Carlinville @ Mt. Carmel

Class 2A -

Johnston City @ Breese Mater Dei

Vandalia @ Decatur St. Theresa

Maroa-Forsyth @ Pana

Class 1A -

Greenfield @ Carrollton

