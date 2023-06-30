Prospect League baseball
-0-
The Alton River Dragons lost to the O'Fallon (MO) Hoots last (THU) night at Gordon Moore Park. The Hoots scored a run in the 9th inning and two in the 10th to win the game, 6-4. It's the River Dragons 3rd loss in a row as they fall to 9-and-16 on the season. O'Fallon improves to 13-and-11.
> The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more from Thursday night's contest:
Alton is off today (FRI) - they host Cape Catfish (MO) Saturday night at 6:35 pm. Alton has a home record of just 5-and-9 this year. The Catfish from Cape Girardeau (MO) are currently 20-and-6 on the year. They have clinched the Prairie Land Division title for the first half of the season.
-0-
THU scoreboard
O'Fallon (MO) 6, Alton 4 - 10-innings
Danville 14, Champion City (OH) 1
Clinton (IA) 13, Jackson (TN) 6
Cape Catfish (MO) 8, Marion (IL) 5
Burlington (IA) 3, Springfield 1
Chillicothe (OH) swept Johnston (PA) - 9-5, 7-6 - DH
-0-
FRI schedule
Alton River Dragons - OFF
Cape Catfish (MO) @ Marion (IL)
Burlington (IA) @ Quincy
O'Fallon (MO) @ Springfield
Jackson (TN) @ Clinton (IA)
Terre Haute (IN) @ Chillicothe (OH)
Champion City (OH) @ Johnston (PA)
Illinois Valley @ Normal
Lafayette (IN) @ Danville
-0-