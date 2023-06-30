riverdragons20.jpg

Prospect League baseball

The Alton River Dragons lost to the O'Fallon (MO) Hoots last (THU) night at Gordon Moore Park.  The Hoots scored a run in the 9th inning and two in the 10th to win the game, 6-4.  It's the River Dragons 3rd loss in a row as they fall to 9-and-16 on the season.  O'Fallon improves to 13-and-11. 

> The River Dragons' Scott Montesano has more from Thursday night's contest:

Alton is off today (FRI) - they host Cape Catfish (MO) Saturday night at 6:35 pm.  Alton has a home record of just 5-and-9 this year.  The Catfish from Cape Girardeau (MO) are currently 20-and-6 on the year.  They have clinched the Prairie Land Division title for the first half of the season.    

THU scoreboard

O'Fallon (MO) 6, Alton 4 - 10-innings

Danville 14, Champion City (OH) 1

Clinton (IA) 13, Jackson (TN) 6

Cape Catfish (MO) 8, Marion (IL) 5

Burlington (IA) 3, Springfield 1

Chillicothe (OH) swept Johnston (PA) - 9-5, 7-6 - DH

FRI schedule

Alton River Dragons - OFF

Cape Catfish (MO) @ Marion (IL)

Burlington (IA) @ Quincy

O'Fallon (MO) @ Springfield

Jackson (TN) @ Clinton (IA)

Terre Haute (IN) @ Chillicothe (OH)

Champion City (OH) @ Johnston (PA)

Illinois Valley @ Normal

Lafayette (IN) @ Danville

