Boys prep basketball tips off next week with Thanksgiving holiday tournaments. The Alton Redbirds will be hosting the Redbird Tip-Off Classic. The Civic Memorial Eagles will host the week-long Stove Top Stuffing tourney. The Marquette Explorers, EAWR Oilers, and Roxana Shells will be playing in the Inaugural Shells Hoopsgiving Holiday Classic.
The Shells holiday tourney is sponsored by State Farm agent Dwight Tungett and Winning Streak, Inc. among others. The tournament will open on Monday with pool play and conclude on Saturday. Bracket play will take over on Friday and Saturday.
Pool A: Gateway Legacy (MO), Maryville Christian, EAWR Oilers
Pool B: Centralia, Southwestern, Bunker Hill
Pool C: Jerseyville, KIPP-St. Louis, Roxana Shells
Pool D: Marquette Explorers, Carbondale, North Greene
Roxana boys basketball head coach Mark Briggs on the tourney:
Saturday (11/27) is championship day at Roxana High School:
Championship game - 7:30 pm (Milazzo gym)
3rd place game - 5:30 pm (Milazzo gym)
5th place game - 6:00 pm (JH gym)
7th place game - 4:00 pm (Milazzo gym)
9th place game - 4:30 pm (JH gym)
11th place game - 3:00 pm (JH gym)
