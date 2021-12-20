basketball20.jpg

Boys & girls prep basketball

-0-

MON > girls hoops

Collinsville @ Marquette, 7:30 pm on Big-Z (107.1 FM)

Columbia @ Roxana

Waterloo @ Jerseyville

Carrollton @ Metro East

Granite City @ Belleville West

Gillespie @ Bunker Hill

Freeburg @ Breese Central

-0-

MON > boys hoops

EAWR @ Father McGivney

-0-

-0-

TUE > girls hoops

Highland @ Civic Memorial

Triad @ Mascoutah

Granite City @ Collinsville

Alton @ Quincy

EAWR @ Salem

Greenfield @ Roxana, 6 pm on Big-Z (107.1 FM)

-0-

TUE > boys hoops

Alton @ O'Fallon

Marquette @ Belleville East

Carrollton @ Staunton

Roxana @ Columbia

Salem @ EAWR

Carlinville @ Pawnee

Triad @ Mascoutah

Highland @ Civic Memorial

-0-

WED > girls hoops

Freeburg @ EAWR

-0-