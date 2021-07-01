The St. Louis Cardinals will host An Evening With Ted Simmons and Tim McCarver, presented by Truck Centers Inc., from 6-9:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Busch Stadium. As part of the event, the Hall of Fame catcher and Ford C. Frick Award winning broadcaster will revisit and reminisce on their stellar baseball careers during a 45-minute program with Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin.
In addition to the program, guests will enjoy cocktails and appetizers on the warning track of Busch Stadium before heading to the UMB Champions Club for an upscale buffet dinner. At the end of the evening, all attendees will leave with a baseball autographed by both Simmons and McCarver.
Simmons, who was a Cardinals first-round draft selection in 1967, played 13 of his 21 seasons with St. Louis, debuting in 1968 at the age of 19. The switch-hitter batted .285 over his career with 248 home runs and 1,389 RBI in 2,456 games played. An eight-time All-Star (six selections as a Cardinal), “Simba” garnered MVP votes seven times, including a sixth-place finish in 1975. Simmons ranks among the franchise’s top-10 in career home runs, RBI, total bases (2,626) and his career RBI and hits (2,274) totals both rank second all-time among MLB catchers.
McCarver began his major league career in St. Louis and notched three World Series appearances and two All-Star Game selections during his 12 years with the Cardinals. An all-around talent behind the plate, he led the National League in triples in 1966 (13), fielding percentage for catchers in 1965 and 1967, and finished second in NL MVP voting in 1967. In Cardinals World Series play, McCarver ranks second in hits (23), third in RBI (11) and walks (10), first in triples (3), fifth in batting average (.311), and is the only catcher in franchise history to have caught two title-winning World Series Game 7’s.
Tickets are $195 and can be purchased at cardinals.com/speakerseries.