In Frontier League Baseball, the Gateway Grizzlies lost to the Florence, Kentucky Y'alls 8-4 on Sunday. After two days off today and tomorrow, the Grizzlies will be back home at GCS Ballpark in Sauget starting Wednesday for a three game series against Joliet - a doubleheader on Wednesday and a single game Thursday.
