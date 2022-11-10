Goldschmidt, Judge win awards
Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge have been named the Hank Aaron award winners for outstanding offensive performances in 2022.
Goldschmidt led the National League in slugging percentage and on-base average while hitting .317 with 35 home runs and 115 RBI's. He also won the Hank Aaron award in 2013 with Arizona
Judge hit 62 home runs last season breaking the American League record of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961. Judge also led the majors in slugging percentage, on-base percentage and runs scored with 133 while hitting .311 on the year. His 131 RBI's tied Pete Alonso of the Mets for most in the big leagues.
Goldschmidt and Judge are both finalists for the Most Valuable Player awards that will be presented next week by the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA).
MLB awards next week:
MVP awards
Cy Young awards
Managers of the year
Rookies of the year
