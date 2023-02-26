Class 4A Bloomington Super Sectional
Mon., Feb. 27
7:00 pm: (2) O’Fallon vs. (1) Bollingbrook
Winner to State Semifinals Friday at Red Bird Arena is Bloomington/Normal.
Class 3A Taylorville Super Sectional
Mon., Feb. 27
7:00 pm: (1) Highland vs. (1) Lincoln
Winner to State Semifinals Friday at Red Bird Arena is Bloomington/Normal.
Class 2A Salem Super Sectional
Mon., Feb. 27
7:00 pm: (1) Breese Mater Dei vs. (1) Paris
Winner to State Semifinals Friday at Red Bird Arena is Bloomington/Normal.
Class 1A Mt. Sterling Super Sectional
Mon., Feb. 27
7:00 pm: (1) Okawville vs. (3) Havana
Winner to State Semifinals Friday at Red Bird Arena is Bloomington/Normal.