Class 4A Bloomington Super Sectional

Mon., Feb. 27

7:00 pm: (2) O’Fallon vs. (1) Bollingbrook

Winner to State Semifinals Friday at Red Bird Arena is Bloomington/Normal.

 

Class 3A Taylorville Super Sectional

Mon., Feb. 27

7:00 pm: (1) Highland vs. (1) Lincoln

Class 2A Salem Super Sectional

Mon., Feb. 27

7:00 pm: (1) Breese Mater Dei vs. (1) Paris

Class 1A  Mt. Sterling Super Sectional

Mon., Feb. 27

7:00 pm: (1) Okawville vs. (3) Havana

