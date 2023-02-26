Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.