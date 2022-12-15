basketball10.jpg

Girls basketball report

THU > 

*Alton 62, Belleville East 17

Redbirds (10-0, 4-0 SWC)

*Waterloo 54, Civic Memorial 35

CM Eagles (7-4, 3-1 MVC)

*Highland 46, Triad 29

Highland (11-2, 4-0 MVC)

Jerseyville 49, Duchesne 30 - Orchard Farm Tourney

Taylorville 61, Pana 44

Southwestern @ Pittsfield - PPD.

Breese Central 61, Columbia 41

Freeburg 54, Salem 31

O'Fallon 68, Collinsville 33

Carlinville 48, South Fork 25

Belleville West 53, East St. Louis 42

WED >

The Roxana Shells shot past the EAWR Oilers, 47-to-30 in girls basketball Wednesday night at Roxana High School.  The Shells improved to 4-and-5 with the win while the Lady Oilers dropped to 5-and-7. 

The Shells got a game high 17 points from freshman Daisy Daugherty.  Ava Strohmeier added 13 points and Abby Gehrs chipped in with 7 on the night.  The Oilers got 8 points from Milla LeGette while Kaylynn Buttry added 7 in a losing cause.

Roxana girls basketball head coach Brian Diskin:

diskin1.mp3

Other girls hoops - WED

Okawville 61, Marquette 24

Father McGivney 75, Bunker Hill 13

Staunton 48, South Fork 41

