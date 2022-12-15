Girls basketball report
THU >
*Alton 62, Belleville East 17
Redbirds (10-0, 4-0 SWC)
*Waterloo 54, Civic Memorial 35
CM Eagles (7-4, 3-1 MVC)
*Highland 46, Triad 29
Highland (11-2, 4-0 MVC)
Jerseyville 49, Duchesne 30 - Orchard Farm Tourney
Taylorville 61, Pana 44
Southwestern @ Pittsfield - PPD.
Breese Central 61, Columbia 41
Freeburg 54, Salem 31
O'Fallon 68, Collinsville 33
Carlinville 48, South Fork 25
Belleville West 53, East St. Louis 42
WED >
The Roxana Shells shot past the EAWR Oilers, 47-to-30 in girls basketball Wednesday night at Roxana High School. The Shells improved to 4-and-5 with the win while the Lady Oilers dropped to 5-and-7.
The Shells got a game high 17 points from freshman Daisy Daugherty. Ava Strohmeier added 13 points and Abby Gehrs chipped in with 7 on the night. The Oilers got 8 points from Milla LeGette while Kaylynn Buttry added 7 in a losing cause.
Roxana girls basketball head coach Brian Diskin:
Other girls hoops - WED
Okawville 61, Marquette 24
Father McGivney 75, Bunker Hill 13
Staunton 48, South Fork 41
