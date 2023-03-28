Girls prep soccer
Soccer today (TUE)
Civic Memorial @ Waterloo
Mascoutah @ Jerseyville
Marquette @ Maryville Christian
Alton @ O'Fallon
Alton takes a 4-1 record to O'Fallon tonight (TUE) to face the 3-0 Lady Panthers.
>> Alton Redbirds girls soccer coach Gwen Sabo:
>> Alton senior Emily Baker:
Edwardsville @ Belleville East
Collinsville @ Belleville West
Metro East @ Father McGivney
Soccer scores (MON):
Southwestern 11, EAWR 0
Highland 7, Metro East 4
Granite City 4, Triad 1
Belleville East 4, Waterloo Gibault 0
Father McGivney 1, Columbia 1 (TIE)
Althoff 1, Freeburg 0
