soccer10.jpg

Girls prep soccer

-0-

Soccer today (TUE) 

Civic Memorial @ Waterloo

Mascoutah @ Jerseyville

Marquette @ Maryville Christian

Alton @ O'Fallon

-0-

Alton takes a 4-1 record to O'Fallon tonight (TUE) to face the 3-0 Lady Panthers. 

>> Alton Redbirds girls soccer coach Gwen Sabo: 

sabo1.mp3

sabo2.mp3

>> Alton senior Emily Baker:

baker1.mp3

-0-

Edwardsville @ Belleville East

Collinsville @ Belleville West

Metro East @ Father McGivney

-0-

Soccer scores (MON): 

Southwestern 11, EAWR 0

Highland 7, Metro East 4

Granite City 4, Triad 1

Belleville East 4, Waterloo Gibault 0

Father McGivney 1, Columbia 1 (TIE)

Althoff 1, Freeburg 0

-0-

altonsoccer1.jpg

Alton girls soccer practice at Public School Stadium (Mon, 3/27/23)
altonsoccer2.jpg

Coach Gwen Sabo (right) watching over the Lady Redbirds soccer practice