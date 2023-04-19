soccer5.jpg

Girls prep sports (TUE) - soccer, softball

SOCCER

O'Fallon 7, Alton 1 

Roxana 6, Maryville Christian 0

Southwestern 6, Carlinville 3

Civic Memorial 7, Mascoutah 1

Triad 12, Jerseyville 0

Waterloo 7, Highland 0

Belleville West 2, Collinsville 1

SOFTBALL

Bunker Hill 13, Marquette 3 

Freeburg 12, Roxana 0

Alton 16, East St. Louis 0

Columbia 18, EAWR 5

Gillespie 15, Southwestern 0

Carlinville 17, Litchfield 3

Belleville East 8, Belleville West 1

Edwardsville 6, O'Fallon 5

Collinsville 5, Granite City 4

