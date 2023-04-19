Girls prep sports (TUE) - soccer, softball
-0-
SOCCER
O'Fallon 7, Alton 1
Roxana 6, Maryville Christian 0
Southwestern 6, Carlinville 3
Civic Memorial 7, Mascoutah 1
Triad 12, Jerseyville 0
Waterloo 7, Highland 0
Belleville West 2, Collinsville 1
-0-
SOFTBALL
Bunker Hill 13, Marquette 3
Freeburg 12, Roxana 0
Alton 16, East St. Louis 0
Columbia 18, EAWR 5
Gillespie 15, Southwestern 0
Carlinville 17, Litchfield 3
Belleville East 8, Belleville West 1
Edwardsville 6, O'Fallon 5
Collinsville 5, Granite City 4
-0-