Prep volleyball
-0-
Tuesday's girls volleyball
Belleville East def. Alton, 2-0
Edwardsville def. O'Fallon, 2-0
Southwestern def. EAWR, 2-1
-0-
Freeburg def. Highland, 2-0
Nokomis def. Gillespie, 2-1
Mascoutah def. Red Bud, 2-0
-0-
Girls prep golf --
First round of the Southwestern Conference golf tournament
1) Edwardsville, 2) O'Fallon, 3) Collinsville
Top score of the day: Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson - one under par 71
Rachel Johnson (E'ville) - par 72
Addison Kenney (Alton) - 85
>> Second round of the SWC golf tourney - Sept. 20
-0-
Girls golf at Spencer T. Olin GC (TUE)
Marquette defeated CM, Jersey, Roxana, Hillsboro
Medalists - Ava Bartosiak Lilly Montague - 42's
Roxana - Reagan Lynn - 53
Jersey - Bria Tuttle - 45
C.M. - Jayna Halley - 49
-0-
Girls tennis (TUE)
Bunker Hill 5, EAWR 4
Oilers singles winners: Kaylynn Buttry, Hailey Handler
Oilers doubles winners: Hope Carter & Chloe Stufflebean, Hailey Handler & Kaylynn Buttry
Jerseyville Panthers 9, Alton Redbirds 0
-0-