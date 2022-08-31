volleyball1.jpg

Prep volleyball

-0-

Tuesday's girls volleyball

Belleville East def. Alton, 2-0

Edwardsville def. O'Fallon, 2-0

Southwestern def. EAWR, 2-1

-0-

Freeburg def. Highland, 2-0

Nokomis def. Gillespie, 2-1

Mascoutah def. Red Bud, 2-0

-0-

Girls prep golf --

First round of the Southwestern Conference golf tournament

1) Edwardsville, 2) O'Fallon, 3) Collinsville

Top score of the day: Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson - one under par 71

Rachel Johnson (E'ville) - par 72

Addison Kenney (Alton) - 85

>> Second round of the SWC golf tourney - Sept. 20

-0-

Girls golf at Spencer T. Olin GC (TUE)

Marquette defeated CM, Jersey, Roxana, Hillsboro

Medalists - Ava Bartosiak Lilly Montague - 42's

Roxana - Reagan Lynn - 53

Jersey - Bria Tuttle - 45

C.M. - Jayna Halley - 49

-0-

Girls tennis (TUE)

Bunker Hill 5, EAWR 4

Oilers singles winners: Kaylynn Buttry, Hailey Handler

Oilers doubles winners: Hope Carter & Chloe Stufflebean, Hailey Handler & Kaylynn Buttry

Jerseyville Panthers 9, Alton Redbirds 0

-0-