softball5.jpg

Tuesday's girls prep sports

-0-

SOFTBALL

Alton 5, Collinsville 0 

> Alton (10-11) - WP - Grace Presley - 3-hit shutout, 12-K

> Alaina Laslie - 2-3, 2B, 3B, 2-RBI's

-0-

Salem 24, EAWR 3

Columbia 13, Roxana 12

Freeburg 10, Breese Central 0

Belleville East 20, Granite City 0

-0-

SOCCER

Triad 6, Civic Memorial 0 

Freeburg 6, Roxana 0

Litchfield 9, EAWR 0

Chatham Glenwood 3, Alton 0

Marquette 2, Granite City 2 (TIE) - - Marquette: (16-3-2)

Southwestern 7, N.Mac 1 - - SW Piasa Birds: (10-7, 7-0 SCC)

-0-

Belleville West 2, Father McGivney 0

Breese Central 1, Hillsboro 0

Mascoutah 2, Waterloo 1 - PK's

-0-