Tuesday's girls prep sports
-0-
SOFTBALL
Alton 5, Collinsville 0
> Alton (10-11) - WP - Grace Presley - 3-hit shutout, 12-K
> Alaina Laslie - 2-3, 2B, 3B, 2-RBI's
-0-
Salem 24, EAWR 3
Columbia 13, Roxana 12
Freeburg 10, Breese Central 0
Belleville East 20, Granite City 0
-0-
SOCCER
Triad 6, Civic Memorial 0
Freeburg 6, Roxana 0
Litchfield 9, EAWR 0
Chatham Glenwood 3, Alton 0
Marquette 2, Granite City 2 (TIE) - - Marquette: (16-3-2)
Southwestern 7, N.Mac 1 - - SW Piasa Birds: (10-7, 7-0 SCC)
-0-
Belleville West 2, Father McGivney 0
Breese Central 1, Hillsboro 0
Mascoutah 2, Waterloo 1 - PK's
-0-