Girls prep basketball
The EAWR Lady Oilers hosted the Bunker Hill Minutemaids in "COVID" basketball last (WED) night. Several players were missing from the game due to COVID protocols including the Oilers head coach Lyndsey Perez.
The Oilers had 7 available players while the Minutemaids had just 6 players make the trip to Wood River.
EAWR snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 38-36 overtime win. The Lady Oilers finished the game with four players on the court after three players fouled out of the game. Two fouled out in the 4th quarter and another in O.T.
Oilers (5-14) - Emily Johnson - 14 pts, Milla LeGette - 13 pts
Minutemaids (2-4) - Makenna Wilkinson - 11 pts
Thursday's girls basketball:
Jerseyville @ Civic Memorial - 7:30 pm, Big-Z (107.1 FM, 1570 AM)
Highland @ Mascoutah
Waterloo @ Triad
EAWR @ Columbia
Roxana @ Freeburg
B.Althoff @ Marquette
Carrollton @ Southwestern
Father McGivney @ Bunker Hill
Maryville Christian @ Gillespie
Marissa @ Dupo
B.West @ O'Fallon
East St. Louis @ B.Mater Dei
Vandalia @ Greenville
B.East @ Collinsville
